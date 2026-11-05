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South Elgin
Toys for Tots drive underway in South Elgin
4 days ago
The South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District is collecting new, unwrapped toys (no stuffed toys) for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive through December 7. Toys can be dropped off at any of these fire stations in South Elgin:
- 1090 W. Spring Street
- 2055 McDonald Rd.
- 498 A South Elgin Blvd.
This content is adapted from materials provided by South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.