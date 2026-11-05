🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in South Elgin

South Elgin has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption and waiting for someone like you.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Contact: (847) 697-2880 x0 or info@ahconnects.org

Big Papa Wawa is a small brindle fellow with a big name and an even bigger hope for a forever home. He’s available to meet during regular adoption hours at Anderson Humane. Like all their dogs, he will go home spayed/neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested, and up to date on core vaccines and preventatives.

👉 Meet Big Papa Wawa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Australian Kelpie mix

Terrier (medium) / Australian Kelpie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Contact: (847) 697-2880 x0 or info@ahconnects.org

Batty is a medium-sized brown beauty with that classic terrier/kelpie look. She’s ready to meet visitors at Anderson Humane during adoption hours. She’ll go home spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested, and current on vaccines plus heartworm, flea, and tick prevention.

👉 Meet Batty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier / Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix

Cairn Terrier / Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Contact: (847) 697-2880 x0 or info@ahconnects.org

Pluto is a scruffy, brindle terrier mix with a charming wirehaired look. You can stop by Anderson Humane during adoption hours to see if he’s your match. He’ll be neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested, and up to date on core vaccines and preventatives before heading home.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Golden Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Contact: (847) 697-2880 x0 or info@ahconnects.org

Donna is a large, gentle-looking tan girl with Golden and Great Pyrenees in her mix. She’s available to meet at Anderson Humane during adoption hours. Like the other dogs there, she’ll go home spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested, and current on vaccines and preventatives.

👉 Meet Donna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labradoodle mix

Labradoodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (South Elgin, IL)

Contact: Through the Adoptapet listing

Halle is a young brown Labradoodle mix being rehomed by a private owner in South Elgin. Her lower adoption fee of $75 may help her find a new family quickly. All communication and details go through her Adoptapet page, so be sure to read the full listing and reach out there if you’re interested.

👉 Meet Halle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near South Elgin, IL, consider visiting Anderson Humane or reaching out through the Adoptapet links to learn more. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.