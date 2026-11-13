State Rep. Eric Emery, D-Rosebud, left, will serve as minority leader in the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2027. Rep. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, is nominated as speaker of the House. (Photos by South Dakota Searchlight; illustration by Meghan O'Brien/South Dakota Searchlight)

Searchlight Report is a podcast from South Dakota Searchlight. Reporter and host Meghan O’Brien works with other Searchlight journalists to take listeners inside politics and policy in The Mount Rushmore State.

The ongoing struggle for power among factions of the Republican Party has resulted in new leadership for the South Dakota House, including historic firsts.

Rep. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, is nominated to serve as speaker of the House, a role that’s nominated by the majority party and voted on by the full House. At 73 years old, he’s set to become the oldest speaker of the state House in South Dakota history.

Rep. Eric Emery, D-Rosebud, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, also made history with his election as House minority leader. He’ll be the first tribal member to lead a minority party in the state House.

When those and other leaders convene for the annual legislative session that begins Jan. 12, the membership will include 30 first-time legislators in the 70-member House and five first-time legislators in the 35-member Senate.

Searchlight Report Host Meghan O’Brien asked Stevens and Emery about their roles and legislative priorities. The next episode of Searchlight will feature new leaders in the state Senate.

Click here to access a transcript for this episode.