Departing US representative scheduled to lead civic discourse series on critical issues

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-South Dakota, speaks at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls on Aug. 5, 2026. (Photo by Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)

South Dakota’s soon-to-be-former U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson will begin a statewide speaker series this evening aimed at encouraging civil discourse, critical thinking and long-term solutions to some of the country’s greatest challenges.

“I think America makes the best decisions when we plan for the long-term and when we use good data to make decisions,” Johnson said. “And that can be hard in the political environment, because there’s always another election right around the corner and there are so many disparate voices pulling us away from one another.”

The first event is at 6 p.m. today at Black Hills State University-Rapid City, Room 110. It’s free and open to the public.

Johnson made a failed bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for governor in a four-way June primary election. Republican Attorney General Marty Jackley won the race Tuesday to succeed Johnson as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House.

The Black Hills State University Center for Civic Engagement organized the six-part series in partnership with other state universities. It’s called the President’s Speaker Series on Civil Discourse and Complex Challenges. Johnson will facilitate discussions featuring faculty, students and industry leaders, beginning tonight with a discussion called “Energy, Innovation and the Environment.”

“The session will examine the intersection of artificial intelligence, energy production and innovation with a focus on how leaders balance technological advancement with environmental responsibility,” according to a news release from Black Hills State University.

The series will continue through April, with exact dates and locations yet to be announced. Topics will include “America and an Evolving World” (in January), “Reimagining Rural Health” (February), “Rethinking College Athletics” (early March), “Strengthening South Dakota’s Economic Future” (March) and “Teaching, Learning and Civil Discourse” (April).

Johnson said that during his time in Congress, he spent three full days substitute teaching and estimated he visited 250 classrooms.

“Being involved with students, having thought-provoking conversations, is one of the most rewarding things that I got to do in office, and I’m looking forward to doing some of it once I’m out of office as well,” he said.

Johnson told South Dakota Searchlight that his work for the speaker series is unpaid. He will look for full-time employment after leaving office in January but will stay in South Dakota, he said.

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