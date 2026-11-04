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South Dakota
2026 South Dakota general election results
By South Dakota Searchlight staff,2 days ago
See below for results from South Dakota statewide races, statewide ballot questions and legislative races.
For news coverage and commentary about South Dakota’s election, see Searchlight’s Election 2026 page. For local election results, such as county, city and school races and questions, see the South Dakota Secretary of State’s results page. For election coverage from around the country, visit States Newsroom’s Election 2026 page.
Statewide races
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Ballot questions
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Legislature
View an interactive legislative district map on the Legislative Research Council website.
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