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Sioux Falls
Highway Patrol urges winter car emergency kits
4 days ago
The South Dakota Highway Patrol urges drivers to prepare for winter by keeping an emergency kit in their vehicles. Suggested items include blankets, a flashlight, drinking water, a phone charger, and other basic supplies in case you become stranded in winter weather.
This content is adapted from materials provided by South Dakota Highway Patrol
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