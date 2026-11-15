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📅 21+ Holiday Express train with spiked hot cocoa
5 days ago
📅 Adults-only Holiday Express train with spiked cocoa
The 1880 Train Holiday Express Spiked! is running from Hill City to the “North Pole” and back this holiday season.
This is a 21+ only ride that includes:
- A one-hour round-trip train ride
- Assigned seating in an adults-only car
- Spiked hot chocolate
- A keepsake mug
Trains depart Hill City at 4:15 p.m. on:
- Nov 27–28, 2026
- Dec 5, 12, 13, 19–23, 26–31, 2026
- Jan 1–2, 2027
For ticket prices, reservations, and full details, visit the 1880 Train website and look for the Holiday Express Spiked! event. Remember, this ride is for ages 21 and older only.
More Info: 1880 Train Holiday Express Spiked! | Travel South ...
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