📅 Adults-only Holiday Express train with spiked cocoa

The 1880 Train Holiday Express Spiked! is running from Hill City to the “North Pole” and back this holiday season.

This is a 21+ only ride that includes:

A one-hour round-trip train ride

round-trip train ride Assigned seating in an adults-only car

in an adults-only car Spiked hot chocolate

A keepsake mug

Trains depart Hill City at 4:15 p.m. on:

Nov 27–28, 2026

Dec 5, 12, 13, 19–23, 26–31, 2026

Jan 1–2, 2027

For ticket prices, reservations, and full details, visit the 1880 Train website and look for the Holiday Express Spiked! event. Remember, this ride is for ages 21 and older only.