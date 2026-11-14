📅 Free author talk at Mitchell Public Library

Local residents are invited to a free author talk with Emily St. James at the Mitchell Public Library, 221 N. Duff St., Mitchell, SD 57301.

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Tuesday, Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Mitchell Public Library, 221 N. Duff St.

Mitchell Public Library, Cost: Free

Free Registration: No registration required

Emily St. James, a Mitchell-based author whose debut novel Woodworking has received critical acclaim, will be speaking about her work. Just show up and enjoy an afternoon with a local writer.