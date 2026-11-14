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Mitchell
📅 Free author talk with Emily St. James on Nov. 24
3 days ago
📅 Free author talk at Mitchell Public Library
Local residents are invited to a free author talk with Emily St. James at the Mitchell Public Library, 221 N. Duff St., Mitchell, SD 57301.
- Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026
- Time: 4:00 PM
- Location: Mitchell Public Library, 221 N. Duff St.
- Cost: Free
- Registration: No registration required
Emily St. James, a Mitchell-based author whose debut novel Woodworking has received critical acclaim, will be speaking about her work. Just show up and enjoy an afternoon with a local writer.
More Info: Calendar • Author talk with Emily St.James
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