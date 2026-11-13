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South Dakota
Highway Patrol urges full frost removal on vehicles
8 days ago
Drivers are urged to fully clear frost and ice from all windshields and windows before driving in cold weather. Do not rely on a small cleared spot; take extra time to make sure you have a clear view in every direction to help keep South Dakota roads safe.
This content is adapted from materials provided by South Dakota Highway Patrol
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