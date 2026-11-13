🚧 Minnesota Ave detour Sat, East 20th St now open

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, northbound Minnesota Avenue between Second Street and Eighth Street will be closed for paving work.

Time: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 14

on Northbound detour: Eighth St → Dakota Ave → Sixth St → Main Ave → Brookings St

Southbound traffic will shift into the northbound lane through the work zone.

Plan a different route if you can, and use caution and reduced speeds near the construction area.

Good news: East 20th Street between Cliff Avenue and Seventh Avenue is now fully open to traffic as of Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The project rebuilt the street, upgraded water, sewer, and storm drains, added new 8-inch concrete pavement, sidewalks and ADA curb ramps, plus new street lighting, markings, and signs.