📅 Deuel County joint planning & zoning meeting on Nov. 10, 2026

📅 A joint meeting of the Deuel County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Deuel County Courthouse.

They will start by approving the October 13, 2026 minutes for both the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. Board members or staff can add topics under “Matters for Board Discussion.” Residents can speak during Public Comment on items not on the agenda, for up to 5 minutes each.

Members will disclose any conflicts of interest or special contacts with applicants, then approve the agenda.

Next, the Planning Commission will recess so the group can meet only as the Board of Adjustment to handle new business (the agenda does not list details).

Then the Board of Adjustment will recess, and the group will meet only as the Planning Commission to review two plats:

Lots 1C & 2C, Rymerson Farm Second Addition in Section 22, T113N, R49W, Blom Township

in Lot 9A Ganvoort Addition (formerly Lot 9 Gantvoort Addition) in Section 27, T115N, R49W, Clear Lake Township

They will also discuss SD Codified Law 49-41B-22 and a “Mary Nosbush proposed amendment to Essential Services.”

After that, they reconvene jointly for another Public Comment Session, more board discussion, a Staff Report, and a possible Executive Session. The next regular meeting is planned for Monday, December 14, 2026.