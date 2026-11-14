South Charleston is seeing some strong leadership roles pop up, especially for folks with big-project and infrastructure experience. If you’ve led complex teams or major builds, these three could be worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: South Charleston, WV (on-site support for project in Spartanburg, SC )

(on-site support for project in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,200 – $144,700 base

base Lead the full schedule for a large data center project, from engineering through commissioning and startup. Great fit if you’re a Primavera P6 pro with 8+ years on big, mission-critical builds and want a seat at the project leadership table.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: South Charleston, WV (site-based work in Spartanburg, SC; Baton Rouge, LA; or Corpus Christi, TX )

(site-based work in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,600 – $170,000 base

base Senior role owning cost control and progress tracking on major data center projects. Best for someone with 15+ years in project controls, strong EVMS skills, and comfort working closely with field teams and contractors.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: South Charleston, WV (preferred region includes WV and nearby states)

(preferred region includes WV and nearby states) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $197,900 base

base Executive-level lead for a large electric transmission program in the eastern U.S. You’ll guide siting, community outreach, ROW, and environmental permitting, while managing client relationships and helping grow the program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Jacobs often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.