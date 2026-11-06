🏥 South Charleston WV Healthcare: Several Local & Travel Roles

South Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing, tech, and support roles. If you’ve got patient care skills, there’s likely a fit for you on this list.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 Maccorkle Ave SW)

(4605 Maccorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the ICU, helping with vital signs, hygiene, comfort care, and room safety under an RN’s supervision. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can handle heavy work on your feet, and want close experience with critical-care patients.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (Ambulatory clinics, may travel between sites)

(Ambulatory clinics, may travel between sites) Type: Full-time (listed as internship), 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role where you float between ambulatory clinics, room patients, take vitals, assist with exams, and help with scheduling and referrals. Requires high school diploma, national CMA certification, BLS within 30 days, and 1 year of healthcare experience.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 Maccorkle Ave SW)

(4605 Maccorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Med/Surg pulmonary unit role doing direct patient care: vitals, hygiene, comfort measures, specimen collection, and keeping rooms safe and clean. Needs a high school diploma and BLS within 30 days; prior patient care experience is preferred.

Note: This is the same job as the Indeed posting; apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 Maccorkle Ave SW)

(4605 Maccorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights; every other weekend & rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient Neuro Med/Surg RN role with full responsibility for assessing, planning, and coordinating care on a busy floor. Requires an active RN license, BLS within 30 days, and 1 year of nursing experience, plus comfort with heavy patient handling and irregular hours.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: South Charleston, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Nights (11p–7:30a)

Pay: $3,245 per week

High-paying travel CT Tech assignment with 5x8 night shifts, including every other weekend. You’ll need ARRT (R), ARRT (CT), and BLS; perks include weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing options, and CE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.