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🏥 South Charleston WV Healthcare: Several Local & Travel Roles
South Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing, tech, and support roles. If you’ve got patient care skills, there’s likely a fit for you on this list.
PCT – ICU (Night Shift)
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 Maccorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in the ICU, helping with vital signs, hygiene, comfort care, and room safety under an RN’s supervision. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can handle heavy work on your feet, and want close experience with critical-care patients.
Float Medical Assistant – Ambulatory Clinics
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (Ambulatory clinics, may travel between sites)
- Type: Full-time (listed as internship), 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role where you float between ambulatory clinics, room patients, take vitals, assist with exams, and help with scheduling and referrals. Requires high school diploma, national CMA certification, BLS within 30 days, and 1 year of healthcare experience.
Patient Care Tech – 3P Med/Surg Pulmonary
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 Maccorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Med/Surg pulmonary unit role doing direct patient care: vitals, hygiene, comfort measures, specimen collection, and keeping rooms safe and clean. Needs a high school diploma and BLS within 30 days; prior patient care experience is preferred.
Note: This is the same job as the Indeed posting; apply through whichever site you prefer.
RN – 3T Neuro Med/Surg (Night Shift)
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 Maccorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights; every other weekend & rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Inpatient Neuro Med/Surg RN role with full responsibility for assessing, planning, and coordinating care on a busy floor. Requires an active RN license, BLS within 30 days, and 1 year of nursing experience, plus comfort with heavy patient handling and irregular hours.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,245/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: South Charleston, WV
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Nights (11p–7:30a)
- Pay: $3,245 per week
High-paying travel CT Tech assignment with 5x8 night shifts, including every other weekend. You’ll need ARRT (R), ARRT (CT), and BLS; perks include weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing options, and CE.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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