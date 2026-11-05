🏥 South Charleston WV: Multiple RN Openings, Up to $50/hr

South Charleston’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re an RN (or almost one), there are several solid options here, from ICU to NICU to wound care.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)

(4605 MacCorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift

Experience: 1+ year RN required; BSN preferred

required; Inpatient Surgical ICU role with full RN scope and a clear clinical ladder (CAPE program, Levels 1–6) for advancement. Good fit if you want high-acuity patients plus a structured path to grow your skills and pay over time.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)

(4605 MacCorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift (7p–7a), rotating weekends/holidays

Experience: New grads welcome with RN license or Graduate/Temporary permit ; BSN preferred

New grads welcome with ; Great medical-surgical inpatient spot for new or novice nurses who want strong mentoring, clear performance expectations, and hands-on experience across a wide range of adult patients.

Employer: Select Medical – Select Specialty Hospital

Location: Charleston, WV (inside CAMC Memorial; accessible from South Charleston)

(inside CAMC Memorial; accessible from South Charleston) Type: Full-time, Staff

Salary: $37.67–$50.00 per hour

Experience: ADN+ and 1+ year related RN experience ; BSN preferred

; BSN preferred Focused wound and skin care role in a critical illness recovery hospital. Comes with extensive RN orientation, BSN scholarship, tuition reimbursement, student loan support, PTO, 401(k) match, and clinical ladder/certification support.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)

(4605 MacCorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Experience: 2+ years RN required; BSN preferred

required; High-paced ED role where you’ll triage, stabilize, and coordinate care for a wide mix of patients. Includes leadership expectations (charge/precepting) and access to the CAPE clinical ladder for long-term growth.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)

(4605 MacCorkle Ave SW) Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week

Experience: 2+ years RN required; BSN preferred

required; Similar scope to the full-time ED role, but with fewer weekly hours. Nice option if you want to stay in emergency nursing while keeping more flexibility in your schedule.

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)

(4605 MacCorkle Ave SW) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift

Experience: 1+ year RN required; BSN preferred

required; Care for high-risk newborns in the Neonatal ICU with strong emphasis on family education and evidence-based practice. Includes access to the CAPE advancement program if you’re building a long-term NICU career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital career pages list similar openings on other units or shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.