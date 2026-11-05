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South Charleston
🏥 South Charleston WV: Multiple RN Openings, Up to $50/hr
5 days ago
South Charleston’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re an RN (or almost one), there are several solid options here, from ICU to NICU to wound care.
RN – Surgical ICU (Day Shift)
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift
- Experience: 1+ year RN required; BSN preferred
- Inpatient Surgical ICU role with full RN scope and a clear clinical ladder (CAPE program, Levels 1–6) for advancement. Good fit if you want high-acuity patients plus a structured path to grow your skills and pay over time.
GN – 5P Surgical Inpatient – PM
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift (7p–7a), rotating weekends/holidays
- Experience: New grads welcome with RN license or Graduate/Temporary permit; BSN preferred
- Great medical-surgical inpatient spot for new or novice nurses who want strong mentoring, clear performance expectations, and hands-on experience across a wide range of adult patients.
Wound Care Nurse (RN) – Long Term Acute Care
- Employer: Select Medical – Select Specialty Hospital
- Location: Charleston, WV (inside CAMC Memorial; accessible from South Charleston)
- Type: Full-time, Staff
- Salary: $37.67–$50.00 per hour
- Experience: ADN+ and 1+ year related RN experience; BSN preferred
- Focused wound and skin care role in a critical illness recovery hospital. Comes with extensive RN orientation, BSN scholarship, tuition reimbursement, student loan support, PTO, 401(k) match, and clinical ladder/certification support.
Emergency Department RN
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
- Experience: 2+ years RN required; BSN preferred
- High-paced ED role where you’ll triage, stabilize, and coordinate care for a wide mix of patients. Includes leadership expectations (charge/precepting) and access to the CAPE clinical ladder for long-term growth.
Emergency Department RN – Part-Time
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week
- Experience: 2+ years RN required; BSN preferred
- Similar scope to the full-time ED role, but with fewer weekly hours. Nice option if you want to stay in emergency nursing while keeping more flexibility in your schedule.
NICU RN – Night Shift
- Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals
- Location: South Charleston, WV (4605 MacCorkle Ave SW)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift
- Experience: 1+ year RN required; BSN preferred
- Care for high-risk newborns in the Neonatal ICU with strong emphasis on family education and evidence-based practice. Includes access to the CAPE advancement program if you’re building a long-term NICU career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital career pages list similar openings on other units or shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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