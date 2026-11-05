🛒 South Charleston WV Retail: Multiple Part-Time Openings

South Charleston has some solid part-time retail options right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: South Charleston, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with their home improvement projects, from finding products to loading carts and learning basic store trades like mixing paint or cutting wood. This role stands out for its flexible schedules, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Kroger

Location: South Charleston, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the produce area fresh, clean, and well-stocked while helping customers pick out fruits and veggies and learn about specials. Good fit if you like a fast-paced job, staying active, and talking with customers while building basic grocery and food-handling skills.

Employer: Kroger

Location: South Charleston, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop the store for online orders, keep items fresh and organized, then bring groceries out and load them into customers’ cars. Great if you enjoy working independently, staying organized, and mixing light physical work with customer contact.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.