Looking for a four-legged friend in Mt Pleasant, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Salsa is a classic Jack Russell Terrier mix, a great size for many homes and full of that smart terrier charm. If you’re looking for an adult dog past the puppy chaos, Salsa could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Salsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Cher is a stunning young shepherd mix with soulful eyes and adorable floppy ears. Staff say she looks like a little queen when she trots over to greet them, ears bouncing. She enjoys gentle walks, soft beds, and treats, and she sits nicely and takes treats very gently. Cher is looking for a calm, patient home willing to give her time to decompress and feel safe.

👉 Meet Cher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Gobble is a sweet medium mixed-breed puppy with a black-and-white coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love to help her grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Gobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepsky (German Shepherd / Husky mix)

Shepsky (German Shepherd / Husky mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Boat is a handsome young Shepsky with a striking white coat. This mix often does well with active families who enjoy walks, play, and mental exercise. Boat is ready for someone who can give him time, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet Boat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mt Pleasant, SC, consider calling Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry at (843) 214-7431 to ask about these dogs, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.