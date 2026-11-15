Mount Pleasant’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from labs to mental health to imaging. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: PathGroup

PathGroup Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs the daily work of a patient service center: greeting patients, drawing blood and other specimens, labeling, processing, and handling data entry. Good fit if you like patient contact, staying organized, and keeping the lab side of care running smoothly.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (Lowcountry Blvd)

Type: Full-time, W2 employed

Salary: $111,000–$129,000+ (productivity-based)

Hybrid outpatient role with flexible Monday–Friday scheduling and optional evenings/weekends. Offers a sign-on bonus, annual incentive bonus, 401k with up to 4% match, CEU support, and a collaborative behavioral health team serving children, teens, and adults.

Employer: Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding

Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Independent pharmacy role mixing clinical care, dispensing, and non-sterile/sterile compounding. You’ll verify prescriptions, counsel patients, give immunizations, manage technicians, and work closely with local providers on personalized therapies.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide CT imaging in an emergency setting, focusing on quick, accurate scans and calm, clear communication with patients. Best for techs who like a fast pace, teamwork, and strict attention to safety and image quality.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General CT role doing diagnostic scans, positioning patients, and following radiation and infection-control protocols. Good match if you want steady clinical work with a strong focus on patient comfort and clear imaging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has schedule and shift details that help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.