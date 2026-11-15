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Mt Pleasant
🏥 Mount Pleasant SC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Mount Pleasant’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from labs to mental health to imaging. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Patient Services Technician / Phlebotomist
- Employer: PathGroup
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs the daily work of a patient service center: greeting patients, drawing blood and other specimens, labeling, processing, and handling data entry. Good fit if you like patient contact, staying organized, and keeping the lab side of care running smoothly.
Clinical Counseling Psychologist (PhD, PsyD)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (Lowcountry Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, W2 employed
- Salary: $111,000–$129,000+ (productivity-based)
Hybrid outpatient role with flexible Monday–Friday scheduling and optional evenings/weekends. Offers a sign-on bonus, annual incentive bonus, 401k with up to 4% match, CEU support, and a collaborative behavioral health team serving children, teens, and adults.
Compounding Pharmacist
- Employer: Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Independent pharmacy role mixing clinical care, dispensing, and non-sterile/sterile compounding. You’ll verify prescriptions, counsel patients, give immunizations, manage technicians, and work closely with local providers on personalized therapies.
CT Technologist – Free Standing Emergency Department
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide CT imaging in an emergency setting, focusing on quick, accurate scans and calm, clear communication with patients. Best for techs who like a fast pace, teamwork, and strict attention to safety and image quality.
Computed Tomography Technologist
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
General CT role doing diagnostic scans, positioning patients, and following radiation and infection-control protocols. Good match if you want steady clinical work with a strong focus on patient comfort and clear imaging.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has schedule and shift details that help you decide.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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