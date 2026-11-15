Mount Pleasant’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Good fit if you like crafts and don’t mind physical work like lifting up to 40 lbs, climbing ladders, and restocking. You’ll help keep the store clean, stocked, and welcoming, with some nights and weekends required.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: You’ll lead online order picking and packing, keep orders accurate and on time, and help at the front end with guest flow. Comes with strong perks like up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead a big front-end team (up to 120 associates), handle training, scheduling, and customer issues, and jump in on registers or bagging when needed. Good step if you have grocery or retail experience and want to grow into store leadership.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Help run the grocery department and supervise up to 25 associates, with a focus on sales, stocking, and customer service. Solid move if you have 2–3 years of grocery/retail experience and want hands-on management responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.