📅 Thanksgiving dance mini-camp for kids

Looking for something fun for the kids over Thanksgiving break? On November 25, 2026 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, there’s a Shake Your Tailfeather Mini-Camp for young dancers.

Kids will enjoy a morning of dance, movement, and a Thanksgiving craft, plus a short showing of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” during snack time. At the end, campers will put on a special performance for parents.

Spots are limited, so be sure to register your child early to save a spot.