📅 Free fire safety class for kids at Middle Tyger Library

Bring your kids to Middle Tyger Library on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 2:30–4:30 pm for a free, hands-on fire safety program.

Children will:

Learn how to make a home fire escape plan

Practice “Stop, Drop, and Roll”

Find out what to do when they hear a smoke alarm

This fun, educational activity is best for kids ages 6–12 and is free. Space is limited to the first 35 participants, so plan to arrive early.

Location: Middle Tyger Library