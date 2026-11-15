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Safety
📢 Free fire safety class for kids on November 19
4 days ago
📅 Free fire safety class for kids at Middle Tyger Library
Bring your kids to Middle Tyger Library on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 2:30–4:30 pm for a free, hands-on fire safety program.
Children will:
- Learn how to make a home fire escape plan
- Practice “Stop, Drop, and Roll”
- Find out what to do when they hear a smoke alarm
This fun, educational activity is best for kids ages 6–12 and is free. Space is limited to the first 35 participants, so plan to arrive early.
Location: Middle Tyger Library
More Info: Fire Safety Tips for Kids
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