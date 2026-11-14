Pine Ridge healthcare is hiring across surgery and imaging, with solid options if you like fast-paced clinical work. All three roles are full-time and hands-on with patient care.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Pine Ridge, SC

Type: Full-time

Certified Surgical Tech II role in an academic health center OR. You’ll prep operating rooms, manage sterile instruments, anticipate surgeon needs, and help support resident and student education while keeping patient safety front and center.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Pine Ridge, SC

Type: Full-time

Lead Radiologic Technologist for a free-standing emergency department. You’ll perform diagnostic imaging, supervise other techs, coordinate daily workflow, and uphold radiation safety while working closely with ER doctors, nurses, and students.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Pine Ridge, SC

Type: Full-time

Entry-level Certified Surgical Technologist I role focused on OR setup and sterile fields. You’ll organize instruments and supplies, support infection prevention, and assist the surgical team in a teaching-focused, academic-style environment.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.