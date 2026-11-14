Several community events are planned in Batesburg-Leesville on Saturday, November 14, 2026. A Home Sweet Home Gingerbread House Workshop will be held at 106 Main Street, Leesville at 1:00 PM. A Mac & Cheese Throwdown to support Fill the Fridge takes place at Homeland Craft Beer & Wine – 103 Main Street from 4:00–6:00 PM, with tastings costing $10. The Joseph Grayson Band will play live music at The Outpost – 101 Sandalwood Road from 7:00–10:00 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Batesburg-Leesville