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📅 Free all-ages beaded bracelet workshop Nov 15
3 days ago
📅 Free beaded bracelet workshop at Westside Market
Bring the family to a FREE drop-in Beaded Bracelet Making Workshop during the Westside Market Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 12:00–2:00 pm.
Stop by the workshop space and make one simple, custom beaded bracelet. All supplies are provided, and staff will help you through each step.
- Cost: Free
- Who: All ages – kids through adults, beginner and family friendly
- When: Sunday, Nov 15, 12:00–2:00 pm (Holiday Open House runs 12:00–5:00 pm)
- Where: Westside Market (large indoor local vendor market, open daily, with bathrooms and a family-friendly setup)
While you’re there, enjoy refreshments, local goods, and holiday cheer as part of the Holiday Open House.
More Info: Drop-In Beaded Bracelet Making Workshop @ Westside...
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