📅 Free beaded bracelet workshop at Westside Market

Bring the family to a FREE drop-in Beaded Bracelet Making Workshop during the Westside Market Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 12:00–2:00 pm.

Stop by the workshop space and make one simple, custom beaded bracelet. All supplies are provided, and staff will help you through each step.

Cost: Free

Free Who: All ages – kids through adults, beginner and family friendly

– kids through adults, beginner and family friendly When: Sunday, Nov 15, 12:00–2:00 pm (Holiday Open House runs 12:00–5:00 pm )

(Holiday Open House runs ) Where: Westside Market (large indoor local vendor market, open daily, with bathrooms and a family-friendly setup)

While you’re there, enjoy refreshments, local goods, and holiday cheer as part of the Holiday Open House.