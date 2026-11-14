Mount Pleasant’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big national brands to local specialty clinics. If you’re in medical or pharmacy work, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

This role supports the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive-thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer service, want strong corporate benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options), and are ready to complete CVS’s technician training and state requirements.

Employer: Lowcountry Oncology Associates

Location: Mount Pleasant clinic – 1300 Hospital Drive (may travel to Summerville, North Charleston, West Ashley)

(may travel to Summerville, North Charleston, West Ashley) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work directly with cancer patients: rooming, vitals, EMR charting, lab draws, injections, and care coordination. Great for CMAs who want oncology experience, strong venipuncture skills, and a team culture focused on compassionate, community-based cancer care.

Employer: Option Care Health

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (home/alternate site infusion pharmacy)

(home/alternate site infusion pharmacy) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.61 – $26.96/hour

Join the nation’s largest home infusion provider, supporting pharmacists with prescription processing, inventory, and equipment prep. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma, basic computer skills, and want growth in a clinical, non-retail pharmacy setting with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Sweetgrass Pharmacy and Compounding

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (independent compounding pharmacy)

(independent compounding pharmacy) Type: Not stated (appears full-time pharmacist role)

Not stated (appears role) Pay: Not listed

Independent pharmacy role focused on personalized medicine: clinical verification, patient counseling, immunizations, MTM, and non-sterile/sterile compounding. Ideal if you have a PharmD/RPh, active SC license, 2+ years’ community/retail experience, and want closer relationships with patients and providers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting shares more details on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.