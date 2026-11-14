Mount Pleasant’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Eucalyptus Wellness Store & Smoothie Bar

Eucalyptus Wellness Store & Smoothie Bar Location: Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week), closed Sundays

Full-time (30–40 hours/week), closed Pay: From $20.00/hour

Blend smoothies, prep fresh food, and help guests choose wellness products in a bright, health-focused cafe. Great fit if you love clean eating, a positive vibe, and want steady hours with employee discounts and every Sunday off.

Employer: Crush Yard

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Serve drinks at a new pickleball and “eatertainment” spot with a full restaurant, sports bar, and arcade. Ideal if you’ve got bartending experience, like high-energy nights, and want employee discounts and paid training.

Employer: East Bay Deli (Mount Pleasant location)

(Mount Pleasant location) Location: 1120 Oakland Market Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: 20–40 hours/week, in-person

20–40 hours/week, in-person Pay: Up to $16.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with basic food prep in a busy deli. Good entry role if you’re 16+, reliable, and want a flexible schedule with employee discounts.

If something here looks like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.