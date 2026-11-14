undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Mount Pleasant SC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Mount Pleasant’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Wellness Cafe Specialist – Full-time
- Employer: Eucalyptus Wellness Store & Smoothie Bar
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week), closed Sundays
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Blend smoothies, prep fresh food, and help guests choose wellness products in a bright, health-focused cafe. Great fit if you love clean eating, a positive vibe, and want steady hours with employee discounts and every Sunday off.
Bartender
- Employer: Crush Yard
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour
Serve drinks at a new pickleball and “eatertainment” spot with a full restaurant, sports bar, and arcade. Ideal if you’ve got bartending experience, like high-energy nights, and want employee discounts and paid training.
Dishwasher/Food Prep
- Employer: East Bay Deli (Mount Pleasant location)
- Location: 1120 Oakland Market Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
- Type: 20–40 hours/week, in-person
- Pay: Up to $16.00/hour
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with basic food prep in a busy deli. Good entry role if you’re 16+, reliable, and want a flexible schedule with employee discounts.
If something here looks like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.