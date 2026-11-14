Mount Pleasant’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4384

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3000 Proprietors Pl, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Shifts: Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing

Why it’s appealing: Keep the meat and produce area stocked, fresh, and safe while earning strong hourly pay plus bonuses. Walmart also offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Help athletes and casual shoppers find the right shoes for fit, comfort, and performance while working in a sports-focused store. You’ll be a go-to footwear expert, support training new teammates, and keep the sales floor looking sharp in a fast-paced, team-first environment.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers (Tailored Brands)

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-Time (must be able to work at least 20 hours/week when needed)

(must be able to work at least 20 hours/week when needed) Pay: $15.99 – $25.59/hour

Why it’s appealing: Use your sewing and alteration skills to deliver precise fits on suits and dress clothes, from hems to sleeve work. This role mixes hands-on tailoring with customer fittings and offers a steady stream of detailed work in a professional retail setting.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Lead the crew on-site, greet customers, sell memberships, and keep the wash running smoothly in a fast, outdoor setting. Good fit if you like hands-on work, taking ownership, and stepping into a leadership role without being stuck behind a desk.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.