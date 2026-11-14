Looking for a new four-legged friend in Mt Pleasant, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young adult (about 3 years )

Young adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

(tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Asher is a handsome mixed-breed boy with lots of personality and charm. He’s described as dog selective, so he’s a bit picky about his canine friends, but he doesn’t need a big crowd to be happy—just the right people (and maybe a dog buddy he approves of).

He’s looking for a family who will give him time and space to settle in so his true personality can shine. If you’re patient and willing to go at his pace, Asher could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix

Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Weight: Just under 40 lbs (medium)

Just under (medium) Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Tawny is a sweet, shy girl who blossoms with people she trusts. Once she feels safe, she becomes affectionate and playful. At under 40 pounds, she’s a nice medium size with a gorgeous little face and gentle look.

She came to the rescue when her owners had to move, through no fault of her own. Tawny likely grew up a bit sheltered, so she’ll need an adopter who can build her confidence, introduce her to new adventures, and show her how fun the world can be.

👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Young (about 2 years )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: About 32 lbs (medium)

About (medium) Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 214-7431

Bones is a 2-year-old black Lab mix with a heart full of adventure and affection. At around 32 pounds, he’s a compact, medium-sized buddy who’s easy to take along on outings.

He’s smart, playful, and friendly, and he loves both cuddles and new experiences. Bones has a bit of weight to gain, so he’ll appreciate good food and care while he settles into his new home.

👉 Meet Bones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mt Pleasant, SC, consider calling Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry at (843) 214-7431 to ask about Asher, Tawny, or Bones, or to schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.