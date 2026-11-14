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🐶 Playful, Shy & Adventurous Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mt Pleasant
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Mt Pleasant, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love.
Asher
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)
- Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry
- Phone: (843) 214-7431
Asher is a handsome mixed-breed boy with lots of personality and charm. He’s described as dog selective, so he’s a bit picky about his canine friends, but he doesn’t need a big crowd to be happy—just the right people (and maybe a dog buddy he approves of).
He’s looking for a family who will give him time and space to settle in so his true personality can shine. If you’re patient and willing to go at his pace, Asher could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tawny
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Weight: Just under 40 lbs (medium)
- Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry
- Phone: (843) 214-7431
Tawny is a sweet, shy girl who blossoms with people she trusts. Once she feels safe, she becomes affectionate and playful. At under 40 pounds, she’s a nice medium size with a gorgeous little face and gentle look.
She came to the rescue when her owners had to move, through no fault of her own. Tawny likely grew up a bit sheltered, so she’ll need an adopter who can build her confidence, introduce her to new adventures, and show her how fun the world can be.
👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bones
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 32 lbs (medium)
- Shelter: Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry
- Phone: (843) 214-7431
Bones is a 2-year-old black Lab mix with a heart full of adventure and affection. At around 32 pounds, he’s a compact, medium-sized buddy who’s easy to take along on outings.
He’s smart, playful, and friendly, and he loves both cuddles and new experiences. Bones has a bit of weight to gain, so he’ll appreciate good food and care while he settles into his new home.
👉 Meet Bones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Mt Pleasant, SC, consider calling Tiny Paws of the Lowcountry at (843) 214-7431 to ask about Asher, Tawny, or Bones, or to schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.