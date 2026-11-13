📅 Kids’ Fancy Frames Craft on November 17

Kids can get creative at a free Fancy Frames Craft on November 17, 2026 from 4:00–5:00 pm.

Children will bring their favorite picture and decorate a beautiful frame with their own style. This activity is best for ages 6–12.

All materials are provided, but only for the first 15 participants, so it’s a good idea to arrive a bit early.

Cost: Free.

Perfect quick after-school outing if your child loves crafts and art projects.