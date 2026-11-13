📅 Fire officers & firefighters: casual meetup during conference

Join the Officers Section Drop-In during the Fire Service Improvement Conference for a relaxed evening of fellowship and networking.

When: Thursday, January 21, 2027, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Where: Mission BBQ Harbison

Cost: Pay your own way

This is a casual chance to catch up with familiar faces, make new connections, and spend time with others who care about the fire service.

You do not have to be an Officers Section member to attend. If you’re curious about the Section, this is an easy way to meet members and learn more. Come with your crew or come solo—everyone is welcome to stop by.

RSVP is encouraged to help with a headcount, but you can also just drop in.

Questions? Contact the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association at 1.800.277.2732 or [email protected].