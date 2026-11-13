💰 Free online money skills workshop for SC families

A free Financial Literacy 101 workshop is happening online on December 2, 2026 from 2–3 PM.

It’s open to all families in South Carolina and is offered monthly (see the Clemson event calendar for dates).

In this one-hour session, you’ll learn how to:

Make a smart budget and cut impulse spending

and cut impulse spending Understand credit scores, interest, and debt traps

Get the basics of investing and common investment types

and common investment types Protect your identity from scams and data theft

The workshop is completely free, uses plain language, and gives you steps you can start using the same day. You’ll also be able to ask questions in a supportive, judgment‑free space.

The session is led by Wilder N. Ferreira, Master Extension Associate, Clemson Extension Service. To join, go to the Clemson event calendar and look for the Financial Literacy 101 workshop on December 2.