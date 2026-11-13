📅 Day 2 Music Festival & Jam Room Festival details for this weekend The Day 2 Music Festival is back at Finlay Park on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Sunday schedule (Day 2 Festival) Park opens: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Festival hours: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Parking & shuttles Free parking at Taylor Street and PJ Cannon parking garages.

at and parking garages. Free COMET shuttle from those garages to the festival from 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

from those garages to the festival from Limited event and ADA parking in the Laurel Street lot.

in the lot. Additional ADA parking on Taylor Street at blue-bagged meters.

on at blue-bagged meters. Normal weekend rates at the Lincoln Street Parking Deck. Saturday: Jam Room Music Festival Runs 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

on Saturday. Expect heavier pedestrian and vehicle traffic nearby; allow extra travel time. Festival policies (both events) Clear bag policy in effect; camera, diaper, and medical bags will be searched and tagged.

in effect; camera, diaper, and medical bags will be searched and tagged. No unaccompanied minors at Finlay Park: anyone under 18 must be with an adult 25+. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and security.

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