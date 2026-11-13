undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbia
📅 Free parking & rules for Day 2 Music Festival weekend
10 days ago
📅 Day 2 Music Festival & Jam Room Festival details for this weekend
The Day 2 Music Festival is back at Finlay Park on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
Sunday schedule (Day 2 Festival)
- Park opens: 12:00 p.m.
- Festival hours: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Parking & shuttles
- Free parking at Taylor Street and PJ Cannon parking garages.
- Free COMET shuttle from those garages to the festival from 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Limited event and ADA parking in the Laurel Street lot.
- Additional ADA parking on Taylor Street at blue-bagged meters.
- Normal weekend rates at the Lincoln Street Parking Deck.
Saturday: Jam Room Music Festival
- Runs 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.
- Expect heavier pedestrian and vehicle traffic nearby; allow extra travel time.
Festival policies (both events)
- Clear bag policy in effect; camera, diaper, and medical bags will be searched and tagged.
- No unaccompanied minors at Finlay Park: anyone under 18 must be with an adult 25+.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and security.
More Info: City of Columbia to Host Day 2 Music Festival - Ci...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.