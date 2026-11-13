The Town of Batesburg-Leesville is hosting a free Festival of Trees Christmas tree decorating contest with space for 15 trees on Main Street in Leesville and 15 trees on North Oak Street in Batesburg. Entrants must provide their own 4–6 ft. artificial tree, secure it, use solar or battery-powered lights, and have it fully decorated by December 3 at 5:00 PM; prize money totals $750 per street ($150 for 1st, $100 for 2nd, $75 for 3rd, and $50 People’s Choice) and will be donated to each winner’s approved charity of choice. Winners will be announced in Leesville on December 4 at 7:30 PM and in Batesburg on December 6 at 7:30 PM; to register, complete the form and email it to acorder@batesburg-leesville.org and ablankenship@batesburg-leesville.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Batesburg-Leesville