Mount Pleasant’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with several spots hiring people who like talking with customers and hitting goals. If you enjoy helping people and want your effort to show up in your paycheck, these are worth a look.

Employer: Heirloom Cloud Corporation

Heirloom Cloud Corporation Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time (contract, intern, full-time, and equity also considered)

(contract, intern, full-time, and equity also considered) Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour (benefits for full-time)

Work with inbound leads and current customers, both online and in person, helping them through their “buyer’s journey.” You’ll use tools like HubSpot and Shopify, answer calls and emails, and share customer trends with leadership. Hybrid work (mix of in-person and remote) may be available.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time (35+ hours/week)

Pay: About $22.00–$26.00+ per hour on average (base + up to 12% commission + monthly bonus)

(base + up to 12% commission + monthly bonus) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, employee discounts, wellness resources

Run a busy tanning and wellness salon: lead the team, drive sales, manage costs, and keep the store running smoothly. This role is great if you like leading people, enjoy a competitive but fun environment, and want strong earning potential plus solid benefits.

Employer: European Wax Center

Location: 1308 Theatre Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Pay: $14.00–$17.00 per hour + uncapped commission + bi-weekly bonuses

Benefits (FT): PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounts, free monthly brow wax

Front desk meets sales: welcome guests, book appointments, recommend services and products, and earn more as you sell more. They offer paid training, a fun team vibe, and clear schedules (mix of weekday AM/PM plus one weekend day).

Employer: Belk

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (amount not listed)

Help shoppers find their new favorite scent, demo products, and build repeat relationships across multiple fragrance brands. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy a fast-paced sales floor, and don’t mind being on your feet, working some nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; local roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.