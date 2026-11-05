Local Officer Honored in State Hall of Fame

Retired SCDNR Staff Sergeant Lee “Skeet” Mills Jr. has been inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame for nearly four decades of service to the citizens of South Carolina. Mills helped start the SCDNR Aquatic Investigations and Recovery (A.I.R.) Team in 1977 and worked on major underwater investigations and recovery efforts across the state. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Russell recognize Mills for his leadership, public service, and lasting impact on law enforcement.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampton County Sheriff's Office