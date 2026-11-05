Santa’s Wonderland Toy Drive Set for Dec. 19 in Hampton

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 4th Annual Santa’s Wonderland Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at the Hampton Intermediate School Gymnasium, 505 Hoover Street South, Hampton, SC 29924; event time will be announced later. Families may bring children ages 17 and under for Christmas activities, holiday fun, and gifts from Santa. Local businesses, churches, groups, and residents can sponsor the event or donate toys or money by emailing droberts@hamptoncountysc.org or calling 803-914-2177.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampton County Sheriff's Office