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Music

Free Divi Roxx Kids concerts Nov. 14–15

7 days ago
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Richland Library and Jam Room Music Festival will host two free family concerts with two-time Grammy-nominated Divi Roxx Kids, led by Divinity Roxx, former bassist and musical director for Beyoncé. Shows will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jam Room Music Festival at Finlay Park and on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills. More information: https://bit.ly/4igLrW8

This content is adapted from materials provided by Richland Library

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