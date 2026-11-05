Free Divi Roxx Kids concerts Nov. 14–15

Richland Library and Jam Room Music Festival will host two free family concerts with two-time Grammy-nominated Divi Roxx Kids, led by Divinity Roxx, former bassist and musical director for Beyoncé. Shows will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jam Room Music Festival at Finlay Park and on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills. More information: https://bit.ly/4igLrW8

This content is adapted from materials provided by Richland Library