📢 15 SC schools share $29,350 for green learning projects

📢 Nearly $30K awarded for student environmental projects

Fifteen South Carolina K–12 schools have received a total of $29,350 from the SCDES Champions of the Environment grant program for the 2026–27 school year.

The grants support student-led projects like pollinator gardens, habitat restoration, resource conservation, and environmental monitoring that build real-world environmental skills.

Schools receiving grants include campuses in Dorchester, Richland, Greenwood, Horry, Beaufort, Lexington, Sumter, and Florence counties, such as Beech Hill Elementary, River Bluff High School, Wilson High School, and others.

Champions of the Environment, started in 1993, selects winners based on student involvement, smart use of funds, community outreach, and partnerships. The program is sponsored by SCDES, Dominion Energy, and Sylvamo, with help from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.

To see details on the winning projects and learn about future grant opportunities, visit des.sc.gov/champions.