🚧 Mount Pleasant SC Construction: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open

Mount Pleasant is busy with road work, site prep, and auto service right now, and a few solid hands-on jobs are up for grabs. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: CAROLINA TIRE

CAROLINA TIRE Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour (about 48 hours/week)

Keep cars safe and road-ready with oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs. Good fit if you enjoy tools, don’t mind some heavy lifting, and want steady hours in a local shop.

Employer: Blythe Development Co (100% employee-owned)

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Benefits: ESOP, PTO, vehicle allowance, company phone, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life, disability

Lead a grading crew on heavy civil projects, run equipment, and manage safety, quality, and production. Best for someone with 5+ years grading and 3+ years supervising who wants leadership responsibility plus strong benefits.

Employer: Blythe Development Co (100% employee-owned)

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Entry-level path into highway and heavy construction. You’ll do physical work, use hand and power tools, help with grading and utility work, and keep jobsites clean and safe—great if you’re strong, reliable, and want to grow in the trades.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have more than one opening once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.