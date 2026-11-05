📣 Mount Pleasant, SC Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mount Pleasant’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to director roles. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: The Phelps Agencies

The Phelps Agencies Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (hybrid across NC/SC)

(hybrid across NC/SC) Type: Full-time, commission only

Estimated Pay: $65,000+/year (average first year, uncapped)

Help families protect their finances by offering specialized insurance benefits. Hybrid schedule, fast response after you apply, and strong training and growth for people who can get licensed and like performance-based pay.

Employer: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina (TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marina)

(TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marina) Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes full benefits package)

Lead sales and marketing for a waterfront resort, driving revenue, occupancy, and brand presence. This is a senior role where you’ll manage a team, shape strategy, work with revenue management, and enjoy hotel-industry perks and discounts.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $49,000 – $70,000/year (commission + possible bonuses, minimum wage guaranteed)

Blend customer service and sales while writing repair estimates and guiding customers through the collision repair process. Comes with day-one medical benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong training in a long-established auto brand.

Employer: Rogers & Co LLC

Location: Mount Pleasant/Charleston, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: $47,700 – $57,600/year

Face-to-face fundraising at events and community spots for nonprofit campaigns. Great fit if you’re outgoing, want to build sales and outreach skills, and like the idea of your work supporting good causes.

Employer: Not listed (Home Improvement team)

Not listed (Home Improvement team) Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (in-person, field-based)

(in-person, field-based) Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: $51,761 – $62,336/year

Meet homeowners, explain home improvement options, and guide them through enrollment in service plans. Training is provided, so it’s a solid first sales job if you have reliable transportation and like working directly with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; good local sales jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.