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🛒 Mount Pleasant SC Retail Roundup: Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Mount Pleasant’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of big brands and local spots hiring. If you like people, flexible hours, and employee discounts, this is a good moment to jump in.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Verizon
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16–$21/hr base + commissions; potential $65,000–$75,500+ annually
High‑earning sales role for tech lovers. You’ll sell Verizon products, build customer relationships, and can earn serious commission plus strong day‑one benefits (health, 401(k) match, tuition help, big phone discounts).
Sales Associate
Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)
Fashion‑forward role helping customers pick premium sunglasses. Good fit if you like style, sales goals, and a global brand with training, benefits, and employee discounts.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate (Day)
Employer: Lowe’s
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time, daytime schedule
Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Behind‑the‑scenes role setting displays, signage, and pricing so the store looks sharp. Weekday‑heavy schedule, benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Cashier – Part Time
Employer: Lowe’s
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Front‑end role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers at the registers. Good if you want flexible hours, customer interaction, and access to Lowe’s benefits and discount.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Building Materials (Closing)
Employer: Lowe’s
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time, closing shifts
Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Help customers with lumber and building materials, answer project questions, and load products. Great for someone handy or interested in trades, with benefits and training included.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Beauty‑focused role where you do makeup applications, skincare consultations, and product demos for Clinique inside Ulta. Ideal if you love beauty, events, and building a loyal client list.
Retail Seasonal Cashier
Employer: Michaels
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Short‑term role perfect for extra holiday cash. You’ll run the register, help unload trucks, restock, and keep the store tidy—plus enjoy craft‑store discounts.
Retail Picture Framer – Part Time
Employer: Michaels
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands‑on, creative job designing custom framing for customers’ art and photos. You’ll use framing tools, help on the sales floor, and get access to Michaels’ employee perks.
Giftshop Attendant (Marina Store Sales Associate)
Employer: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Work in the marina boutique at a waterfront resort—help guests with purchases, merchandising, and reports. Great if you like a resort vibe and can work weekends/holidays.
Daytime Merchandising Associate
Employer: HomeSense (TJX Companies)
Location: 1909 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Part-time, days & weekends
Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hr
Daytime role stocking, organizing, and ringing customers while keeping the store looking great. Comes with TJX discounts and access to a solid benefits package if you meet hours.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Crunch Fitness
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Front desk role greeting members, checking people in, answering calls, and keeping the club tidy. Includes free gym membership, uniforms, and training.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check N Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Leadership role in a financial services retail store—support sales, handle cash, make outbound calls, and ensure compliance. Good step up if you have customer service and want management experience.
Teller & CSR (Universal Banker)
Employer: First Capital Bank
Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Banking role combining teller work and customer service—handle transactions, promote bank products, and build relationships. Comes with solid benefits like retirement match, paid holidays, and multiple health plan options.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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