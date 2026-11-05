🛒 Mount Pleasant SC Retail Roundup: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Mount Pleasant’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of big brands and local spots hiring. If you like people, flexible hours, and employee discounts, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$21/hr base + commissions; potential $65,000–$75,500+ annually

High‑earning sales role for tech lovers. You’ll sell Verizon products, build customer relationships, and can earn serious commission plus strong day‑one benefits (health, 401(k) match, tuition help, big phone discounts).

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

Fashion‑forward role helping customers pick premium sunglasses. Good fit if you like style, sales goals, and a global brand with training, benefits, and employee discounts.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Behind‑the‑scenes role setting displays, signage, and pricing so the store looks sharp. Weekday‑heavy schedule, benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Front‑end role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers at the registers. Good if you want flexible hours, customer interaction, and access to Lowe’s benefits and discount.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time, closing shifts

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Help customers with lumber and building materials, answer project questions, and load products. Great for someone handy or interested in trades, with benefits and training included.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Beauty‑focused role where you do makeup applications, skincare consultations, and product demos for Clinique inside Ulta. Ideal if you love beauty, events, and building a loyal client list.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Short‑term role perfect for extra holiday cash. You’ll run the register, help unload trucks, restock, and keep the store tidy—plus enjoy craft‑store discounts.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on, creative job designing custom framing for customers’ art and photos. You’ll use framing tools, help on the sales floor, and get access to Michaels’ employee perks.

Employer: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the marina boutique at a waterfront resort—help guests with purchases, merchandising, and reports. Great if you like a resort vibe and can work weekends/holidays.

Employer: HomeSense (TJX Companies)

Location: 1909 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time, days & weekends

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hr

Daytime role stocking, organizing, and ringing customers while keeping the store looking great. Comes with TJX discounts and access to a solid benefits package if you meet hours.

Employer: Crunch Fitness

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role greeting members, checking people in, answering calls, and keeping the club tidy. Includes free gym membership, uniforms, and training.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check N Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role in a financial services retail store—support sales, handle cash, make outbound calls, and ensure compliance. Good step up if you have customer service and want management experience.

Employer: First Capital Bank

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Banking role combining teller work and customer service—handle transactions, promote bank products, and build relationships. Comes with solid benefits like retirement match, paid holidays, and multiple health plan options.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.