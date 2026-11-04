undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Mount Pleasant SC Construction Jobs – Multiple Roles $26–$120K
Mount Pleasant’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience on the tools or running jobs, there are some solid full-time options right now.
Instalador de Ductos Comerciales y Líder de Cuadrilla (Se Habla Español)
- Employer: Aptus Home Services
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (trabajos en toda el área de Charleston)
- Pay: $26–$40 por hora, pago semanal por depósito directo
- Type: Full-time
Instala ductos comerciales para proyectos HVAC de construcción, remodelación y reemplazo. Trabajo activo en escaleras, elevadores y techos; ideal si tienes 3+ años de experiencia, sabes leer planos mecánicos y quieres una empresa que sí habla español.
Commercial Duct Installer and Crew Lead
- Employer: Aptus Home Services
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (Charleston area jobsites)
- Pay: $26–$40 per hour (from Spanish listing; paid weekly by direct deposit)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on HVAC duct work: hanging and sealing rectangular, spiral, and flex duct, plus fans, grilles, and rooftop curbs. Great fit if you have 3+ years commercial duct experience, your own tools, and want the chance to lead a small crew on busy job sites.
Jobsite Superintendent
- Employer: Transform Charleston, LLC
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
- Pay: $70,000–$120,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Paid time off, professional development assistance
Oversee custom residential construction from start to finish. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, and crews, and keep homeowners updated—perfect if you have 3+ years in construction management and like being the point person on high-end remodels.
Interior Carpenter (5+ yrs exp required)
- Employer: Transform Charleston, LLC
- Location: Mount Pleasant, SC
- Pay: $60,000–$90,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Paid time off
Lead interior remodeling work on kitchens, baths, trim, doors, cabinetry, and custom built-ins. Best for a master-level finish carpenter who can run small crews, read plans, and deliver clean, detailed work in high-end homes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and shows room to grow into the role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.