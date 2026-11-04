🚧 Mount Pleasant SC Construction Jobs – Multiple Roles $26–$120K

Mount Pleasant’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience on the tools or running jobs, there are some solid full-time options right now.

Employer: Aptus Home Services

Aptus Home Services Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (trabajos en toda el área de Charleston)

(trabajos en toda el área de Charleston) Pay: $26–$40 por hora , pago semanal por depósito directo

, pago semanal por depósito directo Type: Full-time

Instala ductos comerciales para proyectos HVAC de construcción, remodelación y reemplazo. Trabajo activo en escaleras, elevadores y techos; ideal si tienes 3+ años de experiencia, sabes leer planos mecánicos y quieres una empresa que sí habla español.

Employer: Aptus Home Services

Aptus Home Services Location: Mount Pleasant, SC (Charleston area jobsites)

(Charleston area jobsites) Pay: $26–$40 per hour (from Spanish listing; paid weekly by direct deposit)

(from Spanish listing; paid weekly by direct deposit) Type: Full-time

Hands-on HVAC duct work: hanging and sealing rectangular, spiral, and flex duct, plus fans, grilles, and rooftop curbs. Great fit if you have 3+ years commercial duct experience, your own tools, and want the chance to lead a small crew on busy job sites.

Employer: Transform Charleston, LLC

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Pay: $70,000–$120,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid time off, professional development assistance

Oversee custom residential construction from start to finish. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, and crews, and keep homeowners updated—perfect if you have 3+ years in construction management and like being the point person on high-end remodels.

Employer: Transform Charleston, LLC

Location: Mount Pleasant, SC

Pay: $60,000–$90,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid time off

Lead interior remodeling work on kitchens, baths, trim, doors, cabinetry, and custom built-ins. Best for a master-level finish carpenter who can run small crews, read plans, and deliver clean, detailed work in high-end homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and shows room to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.