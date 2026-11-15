South Burlington has a nice mix of cozy local shops and big-box stores hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: European Market LLC

European Market LLC Location: South Burlington, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work in a locally loved European deli and café, with a friendly team and flexible weekend hours plus optional weekday shifts (Sat 9–7, Sun 10–4, weekdays 3–7). You’ll run the register, help customers, restock, and keep the shop tidy; no experience required, just a good attitude and willingness to learn.

Employer: Michaels

Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 – $28.40 per hour (base pay range)

Lead the sales floor at Michaels and help shape a high-energy, creative retail environment. This role is great if you have 3+ years of retail leadership, enjoy coaching a team, and don’t mind a mix of nights, weekends, and early mornings.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.