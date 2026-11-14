South Burlington’s TV news scene is busy right now, with several behind-the-scenes roles open at top local stations. If you like fast-paced media work and live production, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hearst Television (WPTZ/NBC5)

Hearst Television (WPTZ/NBC5) Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000–$46,000/year

You’ll help keep three TV channels on the air by building playlists, monitoring video/audio quality, and making sure shows and commercials run on time. Training is provided, and the role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: NBC5/WPTZ (Hearst Television)

Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000–$46,000/year

This role is all about building smart, engaging newscasts—writing scripts, guiding reporters, and owning breaking news and weather coverage. Great fit if you have newsroom or college producing experience and want to shape what viewers see every day.

Employer: Gray Media (WCAX-TV)

Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$64,000/year

Lead evening newscasts, coach producers and reporters, and drive coverage plans for the market’s longtime news leader. Ideal for a producer with 2+ years’ experience who’s ready to step into newsroom management and still stay close to the daily news.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same stations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.