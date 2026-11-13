South Burlington is a solid spot right now for engineers, with aerospace and edge-computing companies both hiring. If you like hands-on work and complex systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AT3 Professional Staffing Solutions, Inc. (for a leading aerospace company)

AT3 Professional Staffing Solutions, Inc. (for a leading aerospace company) Location: Near South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 + annual bonus

Lead full lifecycle development of complex aerospace systems used in commercial and military aircraft. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in systems engineering, want to own architecture and integration, and like working with cross-functional teams. Strong benefits include 4 weeks vacation, 401(k) with match plus extra employer contribution, and up to $20,000/year tuition reimbursement.

Employer: OnLogic

Location: South Burlington, VT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000

Own safety, EMC, and RF compliance for industrial and medical computer hardware, working closely with labs like UL and TUV. Great fit if you have 5+ years in regulatory engineering, deep EMC experience, and enjoy guiding design teams and customers. Includes a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, and an annual profit share bonus.

Employer: OnLogic

Location: South Burlington, VT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Design and debug computer hardware and chassis from concept to production using SolidWorks, with lots of hands-on lab and test work. Best for engineers with 5+ years integrating electrical/mechanical systems who like building, validating, and improving real hardware. Offers a full benefits package, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, profit share bonus, and structured professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and skimming the full description—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.