South Burlington has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from tech to travel to big-name brands. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: OnLogic

OnLogic Location: South Burlington, VT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year

Work with business customers after the sale, keep them happy, and help grow their accounts. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in customer success/account support, are comfortable with CRM tools (HubSpot), and like tech and problem-solving.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: South Burlington, VT (multiple store locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour

Stock and rotate Pepsi products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves full and neat. Expect early mornings, on-the-go work, lifting 20–45 lb cases, and driving your own car between stores (mileage rules per PepsiCo).

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position with the same details.)

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Piedmont Airlines Location: South Burlington, VT (airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.40/hour

Application deadline: December 12, 2026

Help passengers board flights, change seats and itineraries, and assist travelers with special needs at the gate. Comes with paid training, travel perks on American Airlines, 401(k), vacation, and holiday pay; you’ll work varied shifts and need to lift up to 70 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.