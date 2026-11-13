South Burlington’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially around aviation and defense. If you’re in IT and open to security clearances or cutting-edge hardware, these are worth a look.

Employer: BETA TECHNOLOGIES

BETA TECHNOLOGIES Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000

Help build electric airplanes by owning ERP master data for a fast-growing aerospace manufacturer. You’ll work with engineering and supply chain teams, manage part records and PLM data, and use tools like SQL and advanced spreadsheets—great for early-career folks with 0–2 years in manufacturing.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: South Burlington, VT (supporting VT Air National Guard in Burlington)

(supporting VT Air National Guard in Burlington) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior ALIS/Mission Planning IT role supporting F-35 operations. You’ll handle system, database, network, and security admin, work closely with pilots and military users, and need an active Secret clearance plus DoD IAT Level II (Security+, CySA+, or CCNA).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: South Burlington, VT (supporting VT Air National Guard in Burlington)

(supporting VT Air National Guard in Burlington) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Similar mission-support IT role for the F-35 program, but at a more mid-level band. You’ll cross-train across database, network, systems, and security, support deployments and rotating shifts, and must have a Secret clearance and DoD IAT Level II cert.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team has related openings or flexibility on level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.