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South Burlington

New Good Night, Little Wolves Episode Online

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDa2H_1Gp4yhmh00

South Burlington School District has posted a new Good Night, Little Wolves bedtime story featuring guest reader Emily Penn, librarian at Orchard School. Families can watch the story and have a chance to win the book. Watch here: Good Night, Little Wolves

This content is adapted from materials provided by South Burlington School District

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