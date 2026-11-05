🍽️ South Burlington Restaurant Hiring Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

South Burlington’s dining scene is busy, and Guild Tavern is growing its team. If you like good food, good people, and steady shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Guild Tavern

Guild Tavern Location: South Burlington, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour (base + tips)

(base + tips) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, employee discount

Cook elevated, farm-to-table dishes on a wood-fired grill in a busy, quality-focused kitchen. Great fit if you have line experience, care about food safety, and like working in a tight, fast-paced team.

Employer: Guild Tavern

Guild Tavern Location: South Burlington, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time / Other

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour (base + tips)

(base + tips) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, employee discount

Mix craft cocktails, pour high-end wines, and work a more formal dining bar with a strong whiskey list. Ideal if you already have bartending experience and like a polished, service-focused setting.

Employer: Guild Tavern

Guild Tavern Location: South Burlington, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time / Other

Pay: $32.00 – $36.00 per hour (base + tips)

(base + tips) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, food provided, paid time off, paid training, employee discount

Serve high-end steaks and fine wines in a more formal dining room, with a focus on local food and great guest service. Good for experienced servers who like a fast pace and strong tip potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the manager can flex on schedule or hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.