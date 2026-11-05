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💰 South Burlington VT Accounting Roles with Multiple Openings
South Burlington has some solid accounting roles right now, from entry-level bookkeeping to senior leadership. If you’re numbers-focused and like a steady, professional setting, these are worth a look.
Senior Accounting Manager – Outsourced Services
- Employer: BST Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $155,000 annually
Lead 5–10 client engagements, own month- and year-end close, and act as a trusted advisor to owners, executives, and boards. This is a high-impact leadership role for someone with 7+ years in public or outsourced accounting, strong GAAP skills, and experience managing teams and audits.
Accounting Manager – Client Services
- Employer: BST Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $115,500 annually
Manage the full accounting cycle for 7–12 clients, from month-end close and financial reporting to budgets and audits, while leading a team of accounting specialists. Good fit if you’ve worked in a CPA or outsourced accounting environment, know GAAP, and enjoy building better systems and processes.
Accounting Clerk – Property Management
- Employer: Summit Properties
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Hands-on role handling AP, AR, bank recs, deposits, and general bookkeeping across a housing portfolio. Great step if you have 1–3 years of accounting or bookkeeping, like detailed work, and want strong benefits while supporting affordable housing communities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you decide fast. Share this with a friend who’s good with spreadsheets and ready for a change.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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