📋 South Burlington admin jobs with multiple full-time openings

South Burlington has a few solid admin roles open right now, from healthcare front desks to project scheduling and data-heavy office work.

Here are several worth a look:

Employer: Rangam

Rangam Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Contract

Salary: $20.00–$22.00/hour (2nd shift includes 10% differential)

(2nd shift includes 10% differential) Schedule: 4x10, Sat–Tue, 7:00am–5:30pm

Notes: Inclusive of neurodivergent and disabled candidates

Inclusive of candidates Why it’s interesting: No prior experience needed and full training is provided. You’ll prep, scan, and key sensitive documents in a secure environment, perfect if you like focused, detail-heavy work and steady routines.

Employer: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and location)

Not listed (pay varies by experience and location) Why it’s interesting: You’ll schedule installs across VT, NH, ME, and NY, coordinate with drivers and sales teams, and keep projects on track. Good fit if you’re organized, love juggling details, and enjoy lots of client and internal team contact.

Employer: Catamount Physical Therapy & Fitness Options Personal Training Studio

Location: South Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $21.00–$25.00/hour

Benefits: 2 weeks paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, 1 week sick time, free gym membership, medical & dental insurance, retirement plan

Why it’s interesting: Great if you’re people-focused and love being the friendly face at the front desk. You’ll greet patients and clients, manage a busy office, and enjoy strong benefits plus a built-in gym perk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your skills fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.