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South Burlington
📋 South Burlington admin jobs with multiple full-time openings
7 days ago
South Burlington has a few solid admin roles open right now, from healthcare front desks to project scheduling and data-heavy office work.
Here are several worth a look:
Transaction Specialist (Lockbox Processor)
- Employer: Rangam
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $20.00–$22.00/hour (2nd shift includes 10% differential)
- Schedule: 4x10, Sat–Tue, 7:00am–5:30pm
- Notes: Inclusive of neurodivergent and disabled candidates
- Why it’s interesting: No prior experience needed and full training is provided. You’ll prep, scan, and key sensitive documents in a secure environment, perfect if you like focused, detail-heavy work and steady routines.
Project Administrator
- Employer: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and location)
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll schedule installs across VT, NH, ME, and NY, coordinate with drivers and sales teams, and keep projects on track. Good fit if you’re organized, love juggling details, and enjoy lots of client and internal team contact.
Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: Catamount Physical Therapy & Fitness Options Personal Training Studio
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $21.00–$25.00/hour
- Benefits: 2 weeks paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, 1 week sick time, free gym membership, medical & dental insurance, retirement plan
- Why it’s interesting: Great if you’re people-focused and love being the friendly face at the front desk. You’ll greet patients and clients, manage a busy office, and enjoy strong benefits plus a built-in gym perk.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your skills fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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